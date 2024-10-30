Presidential hopefuls and their campaigns in NC

CHARLOTTE — We are less than six days away from election day, with nearly 3.2 million North Carolinians already casting their ballots.

If you are still undecided, you will have the chance to see the presidential hopefuls and their campaigns on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be in Charlotte.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will also be in Charlotte on behalf of the Trump campaign.

Both former President Donald Trump and Harris will also be visiting the Tar Heel State themselves.

The Democratic nominee will be in Raliegh while the Republican former president will be visiting Rocky Mount.

A lot of attention is being paid to North Carolina by both campaigns as polls continue to show a tight race for the White House in the state.

A new Elon University poll shows Harris and Trump are receiving 46% support each among registered voters.

That same poll shows 9% of voters prefer a different candidate.

Both candidates laid out their closing arguments this week, with Harris focusing on being a new face for the country and Trump focusing on immigration.

“It is time to stop pointing fingers. We have to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms. It is time to turn the page on the drama and the conflict,” Harris said.

“We will end inflation, we will stop the invasion of criminals into our country, and we will bring back the American dream. We are doing it together, Pennsylvania,” Trump said.

On election day, public transit will be free in Charlotte, with CATS offering fare-free rides on buses and the light rail to provide easier access to polling locations.

