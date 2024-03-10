‘Prevent the erasure’: Group defends Black history in the classroom

CHARLOTTE — Black History Month may be over, but one group wants to make sure Black history doesn’t leave the classroom.

Color of Change met with the National Education Association on Saturday for the Defend Black History Summit in Uptown.

Teachers, parents and community leaders discussed ways to keep Black history lessons in classrooms. Color of Change Director of Campaigns Elu Omelora told Channel 9 the goal of the meeting.

“This event is to educate community members, not just about what’s going on, but also how they can take action to prevent the erasure of black history through textbooks,” said Omelora.

Color of Change says its other priorities include keeping books by Black authors in public libraries and teaching how to advocate for those programs at schools and city meetings.

