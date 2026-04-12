Prices increasing for YouTube Premium subscribers

CHARLOTTE — If you use YouTube’s ad-free subscription plans, prepare to pay more.

The streaming giant is raising prices on its premium subscription plan, following increases from other major streamers.

Individual plans will go up by $2 a month.

Family subscriptions are going up $4 to $26.99.

This increase is immediate for all new subscribers.

Current subscribers will notice the increase on their June statement.

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