Prices increasing for YouTube Premium subscribers

CHARLOTTE — If you use YouTube’s ad-free subscription plans, prepare to pay more.
The streaming giant is raising prices on its premium subscription plan, following increases from other major streamers.
Individual plans will go up by $2 a month.
Family subscriptions are going up $4 to $26.99.
This increase is immediate for all new subscribers.
Current subscribers will notice the increase on their June statement.
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