Primary, mental health care offered for students at Rock Hill elementary school

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new resource center unveiled in Rock Hill on Tuesday will be a much-needed reprieve for struggling students.

Students will now be able to get primary care and mental health care on the campus of Belleview Elementary School in Rock Hill. Leaders are hoping this will be a game-changer for kids in need.

“Five and 6-year-olds are struggling with depression and that is heartbreaking,” said Affinity Health CEO Anita Case. “It absolutely impacts their ability to learn to read.”

Case said it’s become a federal priority to put facilities like this in local schools.

