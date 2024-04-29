Prime property near uptown Charlotte listed for sale

CHARLOTTE — Beacon Partners just listed for sale one of its longtime office properties in a prime location on the edge of Dilworth and Midtown.

The 0.46-acre site includes two office buildings at 1020 and 1016 Euclid Ave. that total 7,866 square feet. Beacon Partners associate broker Claire Shealy said the property is listed for $4.25 million, or about $540 per square foot.

Shealy said the buildings are ideal for single-tenant use or for an owner-occupier to take one building and lease the other. The property at the corner of Lexington and Euclid avenues hit the market this week.

“It’s a great opportunity to get into the midtown submarket,” she said. “There’s a ton of growth happening with The Pearl. And with the access from Euclid and Morehead over into South Boulevard, the connectivity is really great.”

