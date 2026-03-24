Progress continues on park upgrades in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Some parks in Cabarrus County are getting upgrades.

Marvin Caldwell Park is getting new sidewalks, a fence along the baseball fields, and stairs for the amphitheater, the city said.

Concord’s first splash pad will be there, too.

At the J.E. “Jim” Ramseur Park, crews finished the waterline tap, and it’s on track to open next summer.

The football and baseball fields at Academy-Gibson Athletic Fields now have artificial turf.

The next project that will go out to bid and begin construction is David Phillips Park.

Final design plans for the Academy-Gibson Skate Park, Pump Track, and Sculpture Garden should be completed this summer, followed by the Poplar Tent Trailhead Park, Hartsell Park, and Wilson Street Park.

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