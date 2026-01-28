Prominent Charlotte museum finds new home

CHARLOTTE — A prominent Charlotte museum is moving to South End.

The Levine Museum of the New South is set up to acquire 1800 South Boulevard, which is at the East Boulevard intersection. The site was purchased from Grace Covenant Church, which will be part of the campus.

The plans call for a 10,000-square-foot campus, and it will be a gathering space where history sparks conversation and where diverse perspectives come together to explore what the New South has been and is becoming.

The new campus will be 10,000 square feet.



The museum was in Uptown from 2001 to 2022.

A timeline for the project has not yet been announced.

