Property shown on ‘Love is Blind’ sells to investor for $156.5M

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The investment arm of Texas real estate firm Hines has acquired a luxury townhome development in Pineville.

Hines U.S. Property Partners, based in Houston, closed April 4 on its $156.5 million purchase of Blu South Townhomes at 920 Blu Central Road in Pineville, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The community was featured on season six of Netflix reality dating show “Love Is Blind,” which aired in February. That season took place in Charlotte, and its couples lived at Blu South throughout the filming of the show.

