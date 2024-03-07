Charlotte businesses featured on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ get boost in customers

CHARLOTTE — Local businesses say they’re seeing a boost in customers, old and new, after making cameos on Netflix’s “Love is Blind” series filmed in Charlotte.

In one instance, the owner of a restaurant in Uptown said his website visits have quadrupled and they’ve seen more visitors and Doordash orders since being on the show.

The director of the North Carolina Film Office said he’s been asking Netflix to shoot projects in the state.

His requests paid off with the latest season of “Love is Blind,” which features many Charlotte-area businesses.

Nicole Steiger said her team gets creative to attract customers to Savvy Bridal Boutique.

However, Steiger said her South End bridal shop has been bombarded with messages since being in the national spotlight.

“We actually had the social media manager … we’ve extended how long she actually works in a day,” Steiger said.

Steiger said she’s received inquiries from customers from as far as Canada.

She’s hopeful Savvy Bridal’s 20 minutes on screen will result in years of success.

“Hoping that continues because it’s been really fun just getting our business out there,” Steiger said.

“I see people doing TikTok videos in the parking lot and taking photos of our signage,” said Orlando Botero, owner of Lost & Found.

The nightclub was merely mentioned in the series, but he said the recognition has brought in new customers.

Botero has been monetizing Lost and Found’s time in the spotlight by hosting watch parties for fans.

“Our marketing and creative design team have really embraced all of it,” he said.

The Charlotte Regional Film Commission said it helps production teams with locations, crew, and vendors.

It said last fiscal year, the film industry brought in nearly $58 million to our area.

North Carolina offers producers financial rebates of up to 25% on qualified expenses.

To qualify:

A television series must average an in-state spend of at least $500,000 per episode;

A feature-length film must spend at least $1.5 million;

Made-for-television movies must spend at least $500,000;

A commercial production must have a minimum spend of at least $250,000.

Click here to learn about the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Program.

