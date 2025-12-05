Proposed bill aims to ease financial burden of vet bills for retired K-9s

MINT HILL, N.C. — A retired K-9 at the Mint Hill Police Department is inspiring change statewide in a push to pass a bill that would reimburse police dog handlers for vet bills.

Working with K-9s has always been a dream for Jenna Hallman. The dream started when she worked at the Mint Hill Police Department with K-9 Valor.

“My entire foundation of my handler knowledge is definitely thanks to Valor,” she said. “Valor is and will always be the goal of what I strive to be.”

Valor served for over eight years with the department before he was retired. Shortly after that, tragedy struck. Valor needed emergency bowel surgery. Unfortunately, even after the surgery, which cost his owner thousands of dollars, he unexpectedly passed away.

Now, people like Hallman are using the K-9’s name to promote the Valor Act — a bill that would allow handlers of retired police dogs in North Carolina to be, at least, partially reimbursed for their vet bills.

“Our dogs obviously have much shorter lives than we do, and they dedicate more than 90% of their life to keeping us safe, whether it’s their own handler or officers out on patrol,” Hallman said. “Those dogs end up being our lifeline a lot of the time.”

Hallman now works in Charleston County, South Carolina, and wants to get a bill passed in the Palmetto State, too. She says it would be the ultimate way to honor one of her best friends, but also help handlers who regularly have to make tough financial decisions.

“I know that vet bills are super expensive, and I know that was going to be a burden on his family and on himself personally,” she said.

The bill still has a ways to go in the North Carolina State House, but supporters of it say they won’t stop until it becomes law.

VIDEO: Former officer speaks out after K-9 Blitz’s death during traffic stop in Wadesboro

Former officer speaks out after K-9 Blitz’s death during traffic stop in Wadesboro

©2025 Cox Media Group