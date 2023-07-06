Proposed drug-recovery facility in Gastonia would be one of largest in state

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two Gastonia ministries are teaming up to create one of the largest drug-recovery facilities in the state.

The facility would have 86 beds, a kitchen, and three dining rooms and be located at the recently vacated Heritage Oaks assisted-living building.

Doug Lance, of Cornerstone Christian Center, is championing an effort to refurbish the building and make it a 90-day in-house recovery unit. They are working with City Church in Gastonia to try and make it happen.

He said it will be a safe place where people can get clean and get jobs.

