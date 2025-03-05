Proposed school impact fee in Fort Mill may add $30K to new home costs

FORT MILL, S.C. — New homebuyers in Fort Mill could pay a premium to support new schools.

Our partners at The Herald reported that the city council passed the first of three required votes to raise school impact fees.

The proposed fee would add approximately $30,000 to the cost of a newly built home.

Opponents of the impact fee say it could make homes unaffordable compared to other parts of the county.

VIDEO: Some parents plan to not send kids to new Fort Mill elementary school near Silfab plant

