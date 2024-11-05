Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in Catawba County road rage case

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, prosecutors in Catawba County announced that they plan to seek the death penalty in a case stemming from road rage.

Eugene Giddens has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Guida.

Investigators said the 75-year-old shot Guida and then fired into his vehicle with Guida’s three children inside last month.

Deputies said the two men got into an argument while driving along Island Point Road prior to that shooting.

VIDEO: Deputies: Dad shot, killed in front of kids in Catawba County road rage case

Deputies: Dad shot, killed in front of kids in Catawba County road rage case









©2024 Cox Media Group