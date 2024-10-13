Father shot, killed in front of children after road rage incident in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in custody after a road rage incident sparked a shooting in Catawba County Saturday evening.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Island Point Road around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found an adult male dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office interviewed eyewitnesses who explained that both men exited their vehicles when the shooter shot the victim and fired shots into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s three children, ages 2, 11, and 13, were in the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Fortunately, deputies say the children were not injured.

Thanks to the help of the eyewitnesses, deputies say they were able to connect the vehicle and suspect description to a residence on Sherrills Ford Road where they arrested Eugene Giddens, 75.

Eugene Giddens

Giddens was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Giddens is being held with no bond and will be in court Monday morning to face these charges.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released by police.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

