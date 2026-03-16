Protesters demand revocation of Silfab Solar’s occupancy permit

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Protesters gathered at the York County Government Center on Monday to demand that officials revoke Silfab Solar’s certificate of occupancy following two chemical leaks at the facility earlier this month.

The group is calling on the York County Council or the Board of Zoning Appeals to halt operations at the Fort Mill site.

The demonstrations follow two chemical incidents that occurred less than a week apart at the solar panel manufacturing plant.

The facility was granted its certificate of occupancy by the county in February, but a long-standing conflict over the site’s operations has intensified since the recent leaks.

Protesters gathered outside the government center carrying signs with messages such as “Move Silfab.”

The demonstration took place approximately 30 minutes before a scheduled York County Council meeting where residents intended to present formal demands to local leaders.

John Lee, a local neighbor, argued that the facility’s current operations violate local land-use regulations.

Lee and other residents have maintained that the plant’s use of certain materials is inconsistent with the area’s designation.

“Hazardous chemicals and hazardous materials are explicitly prohibited from light industrial zoning and the County needs to enforce its zoning laws,” Lee said.

The legal authority to revoke the certificate of occupancy remains a point of contention between residents and county staff.

In a statement released last week, York County officials cited existing law to suggest that the Board of Zoning Appeals may lack the specific authority required to pull a certificate once it has been issued.

However, some residents challenged that interpretation during Monday’s events.

York County Council Member Debbie Cloninger, who represents the Fort Mill area, expressed a desire for increased communication regarding the facility’s status.

Cloninger noted the importance of addressing the concerns of local parents and residents directly.

“But I pray there is a point that we can talk about this to the constituents, to the parents, to all of my constituents and Tom Audettes and be very open and above board about what’s going on,” Cloninger said.

The Fort Mill School District has also entered the dispute, passing a resolution last week directed at county and state leaders.

The school board’s resolution asks officials to restrict Silfab Solar to non-chemical work only, citing the proximity of the facility to local schools and the recent safety incidents.

The York County Council is expected to address the school district’s resolution during its upcoming sessions.

County leaders have not yet confirmed if they will respond to the request to limit the facility to non-chemical operations.

VIDEO: School district urges leaders to remove hazardous chemicals from Silfab Solar site

School district urges leaders to remove hazardous chemicals from Silfab Solar site

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