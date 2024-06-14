Public hearing to be held ahead of stadium vote

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council’s economic development committee voted Wednesday to send a proposal to pay for NFL stadium renovations to the full council for a decision. That decision is scheduled for council’s meeting on June 24.

The committee also reversed course and disclosed plans for a separate public hearing on the possible commitment of $650 million from taxpayers for the stadium. The hearing will be June 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Government Center.

Previously, city administrators and council planned to limit public response to a stadium-survey website started June 3 as well as comments at the June 24 meeting prior to council’s vote.

The committee held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon focused solely on the proposed funding for Bank of America Stadium. Tepper Sports & Entertainment owns the 28-year-old stadium as well as its two anchor tenants: the NFL Carolina Panthers and MLS Charlotte FC.

Tepper Sports founder David Tepper’s net worth is more than $20 billion and the NFL is the nation’s most popular and lucrative sports league.

