Publix-anchored center starts construction

By Charlotte Business Journal
Village Commons in Wesley Chapel Rendering of the signature freestanding restaurant space with an outdoor patio overlooking the Village Green at Phase III of Village Commons. (Aston)
CHARLOTTE — Aston has kicked off construction on the third — and final — phase of Village Commons in Wesley Chapel.

The Charlotte-based developer has teamed up with Atlanta real-estate investment firm Branch Properties to add approximately 110,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and service space there.

This will wrap up the master-planned retail development at the intersection of Highway 84 and Waxhaw Indian Trail Road. The project sits on a 54.3-acre parcel that was rezoned in 1999.

