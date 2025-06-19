Publix-anchored center starts construction

CHARLOTTE — Aston has kicked off construction on the third — and final — phase of Village Commons in Wesley Chapel.

The Charlotte-based developer has teamed up with Atlanta real-estate investment firm Branch Properties to add approximately 110,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and service space there.

This will wrap up the master-planned retail development at the intersection of Highway 84 and Waxhaw Indian Trail Road. The project sits on a 54.3-acre parcel that was rezoned in 1999.

