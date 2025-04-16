Residents excited about new grocery options in neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — An empty lot where a Church’s Chicken used to be in west Charlotte will be part of a new co-op, which will include a grocery store, food stalls, affordable housing, and more. The area is a food desert, so many are welcoming the new addition to the neighborhood.

Historic West End Partners demolished the fast-food restaurant that had been at the corner of West Fifth Street and Beatties Ford Road.

Community members said they’re sad to see a community staple go, but are happy they could be getting a new resource.

“Behind my generation, my generation after me, we always came here, back when that was Belvedere, we would come to Church’s Chicken,” said resident John Hough.

He is looking forward to having a grocery store there.

“We have alternatives now,” he said. “Compared to, you would have to go way out to Food Lion or way out to Walmart. We’ll have it right here in the community.”

Historic West End Partners, a community-based group with a mission to bring resources to the area, bought the property.

The cooperative says it will be the first traditional grocer in the neighborhood in decades, and residents appear to be excited.

“We need this store period,” said resident Jesus Rosales.

He said it takes him one hour to walk to the closest store and 20 minutes to bike there.

“To be able to be here, that takes me only like five minutes,” Rosales said.

Construction is expected to start near the end of 2026, with completion hopefully in 2027.

There will be the last of a series of meetings on Wednesday night to discuss it.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Mosaic Village Skyline Terrace on West Trade Street.

