Publix begins selling NC Quick Pass at discount

CHARLOTTE — If you’re driving in toll lanes but don’t have a North Carolina Quick Pass, there’s a new spot where you can easily get one at a discount.

Drivers are now able to buy a North Carolina Quick Pass at a discount at 65 Publix locations in North and South Carolina.

The grocery chain and the North Carolina Turnpike Authority are teaming up for the initiative. Officials say this will allow drivers to get where they want faster, and at a cheaper price. Drivers face higher charges if they pay for tolls by mail instead of using a Quick Pass.

“It’s the best way for customers to save money. Getting a transponder saves customers 50 percent on tolls in North Carolina, which means the cost savings for customers to get to where they want to go in a reliable travel time,” said Angela Queenland, deputy program director for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority

The passes are $3, only at Publix.

The stickers are good to use in 19 states, including Florida and Georgia.

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