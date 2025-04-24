Publix sets opening for next Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Publix Super Markets Inc. is expanding its Charlotte footprint.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocery has set a May 28 opening for its store at 12925 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Doors open at 7 a.m.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth across Charlotte,” says Jared Glover, media relations manager.

The store anchors the Clear Creek Crossing development, near Albemarle Road and Interstate 485. That project also will be home to one of the first Whataburger restaurants in Charlotte.

