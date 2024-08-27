Quail Hollow gives PGA Championship preview

CHARLOTTE — Corporate hospitality buyers for the 2025 PGA Championship came to Quail Hollow Club last week for a preview of the menus and accommodations for the tournament next spring.

At the same time, the PGA of America and its main concessionaire, Delaware North Cos. Inc.’s Patina Restaurant Group, spent time on the ground interviewing vendor candidates and refining plans to feed around 40,000 people a day from temporary kitchens for an entire week.

“So far, the feedback we’ve had from partners has been extremely encouraging and rewarding,” Championship Director Jason Soucy told CBJ. “One area that we really focus on is we work really hard to make sure we’re articulating what exactly the benefit package is for our folks before they make the purchase. That makes things a lot easier when you can get together as a group and you can review where things are with the event planners.”

About 80% of the expected 140 corporate clients had representatives in Charlotte last week to attend the hospitality preview for the PGA Championship.

Soucy keeps constant vigil on the countdown to tournament week. As of today, the whiteboard in his office puts the tally at 259 days to finish a long list of preparations necessitated by hosting a party for 200,000 people.

And, while Soucy and team have a lot left to do, interviews with CBJ revealed much progress has been made to date.

“There’s hard work that’s going to need to be done, but from a pacing standpoint and from an overall milestone timeline, we’re really pretty much on target,” he said.

