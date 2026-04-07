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Queen City Quarter down to 13 tenants as property hits the market

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Queen City Quarter down to 13 tenants as property hits the market
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The company that owns Queen City Quarter says only 13 tenants are expected to remain in operation past September 2026, according to a new online sales brochure marketing the former Epicentre property.

ALSO READ: How new ownership could revitalize the former EpiCentre Uptown

Owner CBRE lists more than 193,000 square feet of space as currently available and says a future buyer will have a rare opportunity to reshape one of uptown Charlotte’s most visible destinations — from its identity to its tenant mix and long‑term financial direction.

While Queen City Quarter is just 32.5% leased, CBRE notes that uptown office space is 94% leased, providing a strong customer base for redevelopment.

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