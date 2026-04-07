Queen City Quarter down to 13 tenants as property hits the market

CHARLOTTE — The company that owns Queen City Quarter says only 13 tenants are expected to remain in operation past September 2026, according to a new online sales brochure marketing the former Epicentre property.

Owner CBRE lists more than 193,000 square feet of space as currently available and says a future buyer will have a rare opportunity to reshape one of uptown Charlotte’s most visible destinations — from its identity to its tenant mix and long‑term financial direction.

While Queen City Quarter is just 32.5% leased, CBRE notes that uptown office space is 94% leased, providing a strong customer base for redevelopment.

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