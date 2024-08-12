The Queen City welcomes professional women’s soccer team Carolina Ascent FC

CHARLOTTE — For the first time since the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting, the Queen City is prepared to welcome its first professional women’s sports team.

This Saturday, Carolinas Ascent FC will play its first match ever at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The soccer club is part of the new USL Super League. There are eight teams for the inaugural season.

Nearly a third of the roster, including the club’s head coach, have roots in the Carolinas.

“We didn’t want to pack it full of North Carolina or Charlotte natives but we wanted to have a connectivity to our community,” said Head Coach Philip Poole.

“I’ve played in eight different countries. I would like to be in America, and now not only do I get to be in America, but I get to be where I grew up,” said Carolina Ascent Defender Vicky Bruce.

The inaugural match kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You can get tickets at this link.

(VIDEO: UNC Charlotte soccer coach named Charlotte FC honorary captain)

UNC Charlotte soccer coach named Charlotte FC honorary captain

©2024 Cox Media Group