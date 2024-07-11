City’s newest pro sports team reveals jerseys, big sponsor

CHARLOTTE — Nucor Corp. has signed on as a lead sponsor of Carolina Ascent FC, the new women’s professional soccer team in Charlotte .

The Charlotte-based steel company will have its logo featured across the front of Ascent FC’s home jerseys. The home jerseys, featuring a wavy, gradient color pattern going from orange to violet to purple, were scheduled to be formally introduced late Wednesday afternoon at HopFly Brewing Co.

The uniform reveal at the brewery was to take place as soccer fans milled around Bank of America Stadium ahead of the Copa America men’s tournament semifinal match starting at 8 p.m.

