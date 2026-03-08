Queen’s University basketball team beats Austin Peay, move onto ASUN Championship

CHARLOTTE — The Queen’s University Men’s Basketball team advanced to the Atlantic Sun championship after beating the Austin Peay Governors.
This will be the team’s first-ever appearance at the ASUN Championship game, school officials said.
On Sunday, the team will play for its first-ever bid to the D1 NCDAA Tournament.
The Queens University Royals beat the Austin Peay Governors 90-83 Saturday, advancing them to Sunday’s championship game.
Now, the Royals will face Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Sunday.
WATCH: Charlotte FC secures first win of season with 3-1 victory over Austin FC
©2026 Cox Media Group