Queen’s University basketball team beats Austin Peay, move onto ASUN Championship

CHARLOTTE — The Queen’s University Men’s Basketball team advanced to the Atlantic Sun championship after beating the Austin Peay Governors.

This will be the team’s first-ever appearance at the ASUN Championship game, school officials said.

On Sunday, the team will play for its first-ever bid to the D1 NCDAA Tournament.

The Queens University Royals beat the Austin Peay Governors 90-83 Saturday, advancing them to Sunday’s championship game.

Now, the Royals will face Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Sunday.

