Queens University men’s basketball team makes history with NCAA tournament bid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Queens University men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

On Sunday afternoon, the team won the Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship, which grants them an automatic bid into the March Madness bracket.

Queens beat the number one seed, the University of Central Arkansas.

A week from Sunday, they will find out who they play in the first round of the tournament.

WATCH: Fans asked to leave as Catawba County referee calls off high school basketball game

Fans asked to leave as Catawba County referee calls off high school basketball game

©2026 Cox Media Group