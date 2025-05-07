Rabid raccoon found in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Officials in York County are warning neighbors to be vigilant after a raccoon tested positive for rabies this week.

The raccoon was found near Edgefield and Strawberry Patch roads, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

Officials are asking neighbors to be cautious when dealing with wild or stray animals. Don’t handle any injured animals, either.

If you spot an animal that you suspect might have rabies, call DPH at 803-896-4680.

