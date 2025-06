CONCORD, N.C. — Two candidates are entering the race to be the mayor of Concord.

Concord City Councilmember Lori Clay announced her candidacy at Cabarrus Creamery on Friday.

She would be the first woman to be mayor of Concord.

Steve Morris also announced his candidacy on Friday.

He is the former chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission.

Current Mayor Bill Dusch will not be seeking re-election.

