Charlotte City Council to swear in new District 6 representative Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday is the day that Charlotte City Council will officially swear in Edwin Peacock III as the new representative for District 6.

We told you last week when Mayor Vi Lyles broke a 5-5 tie to appoint Peacock as the newest councilmember.

Peacock is replacing former councilman Tariq Bokhari, who resigned to join the Federal Transit Administration.

The council had to choose a Republican who lives in District 6 to replace Bokhari. Peacock was chosen after councilmembers tied their votes between him and Bokhari’s wife, Krista Bokhari.

Peacock has served on the council before. He was an at-large councilman from 2007 to 2011. He was also the Republican nominee for mayor in 2013 and in 2015.

The new councilman told city leaders he doesn’t want to run for a full term in this fall’s election.

