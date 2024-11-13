Race teams dealt blow in NASCAR lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Court Judge Frank Whitney has dealt what appears to be an initial but important blow to two local race teams in a legal battle with NASCAR.

Whitney on Nov. 8 denied a preliminary injunction request from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in their antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning organization.

The two teams had sought an injunction that would allow them to keep the charters that they currently have through 2024 into 2025.

Without that injunction, the teams stand the chance of effectively having their charters revoked after spending millions of dollars to acquire them initially.

