Stage set for NASCAR-Michael Jordan court battle

CHAROTTE — The legal fight between NASCAR and two of its race teams, including one owned by Michael Jordan, is on track for a hearing in U.S. District Court in Charlotte next week.

The scheduled hearing on Nov. 4 regards a request for a preliminary injunction by Jordan’s 23XI Motorsports and another team, Front Row Motorsports Inc., to keep their racing charters for the 2025 season while pursuing an antitrust case against sanctioning body NASCAR. 23XI Motorsports and Front Row Motorsports sued NASCAR and CEO Jim France earlier this month, calling the France family-owned business “monopolistic bullies.”

Since then, attorneys for the two sides have filed a series of motions, replies and testimonies taking the other to task while asking for protections from disclosing financial and contractual details because of concerns over harming their business interests.

