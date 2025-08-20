Racing’s return to Rockingham Speedway in doubt over $300,000 debt

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Racing is set to return to Rockingham Speedway next year, but the track’s owner is seeking over $300,000 from Richmond County to settle a debt.

The request for funds comes amid concerns about the financial stability of the speedway, as it faces unpaid bills totaling over $600,000.

Richmond County Commissioner Jamie Gathings revealed that the owner is asking for $375 to cover safety barriers, which are crucial for the upcoming race in April.

“We’re in a position where we have 36 hours to make a decision,” said Gathings, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Gathings also mentioned that the county commissioners are worried about the financial implications.

Documents show that the track’s owner has additional unpaid bills from HVAC, sewer, and rental companies, amounting to more than $600,000.

Gathings emphasized the need for any county expenditure to benefit local residents, especially since the county recently faced budget constraints.

Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, which organized this year’s successful race, noted the significant improvements made to the speedway, including new safety barriers and upgraded facilities.

Sargent expressed interest in potentially purchasing the speedway but stressed the importance of local government support.

The Richmond County commissioners’ special meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Richmond County Airport, where they will address the financial issues surrounding Rockingham Speedway.

The outcome of this meeting could determine the future of racing events at the track.

VIDEO: Fans flock to Rockingham Speedway for NASCAR’s return

Fans flock to Rockingham Speedway for NASCAR’s return

©2025 Cox Media Group