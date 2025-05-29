Rockingham Speedway up for sale after NASCAR return

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A month after hosting a NASCAR Trucks and Xfinity race for the first time in over a decade, Rockingham Speedway is up for sale, according to Channel 9’s partners at the Charlotte Observer.

The speedway is listed by CBRE Group, which is a commercial real estate services and investment firm. Racetrack owner Dan Lovenheim confirmed to the Observer he is selling the track.

The track held a Truck Series race, an Xfinity Series race, and an ARCA race on Easter weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series left the track in 2004, and while Rockingham held several races in other series, Rockingham stayed vacant throughout the 2010s after its final race in 2013.

“We’ve basically taken it in first gear as far as we can go, building it out, getting it ready for bigger and better hands,” Lovenheim told The Charlotte Observer. “And the time is right to pass the baton to someone who can take it farther than we can.”

A new buyer will be selected by the 1st of July and there is now an open offer period.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Mallard Creek star takes break from NFL for first youth football camp in Charlotte)

Former Mallard Creek star takes break from NFL for first youth football camp in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group