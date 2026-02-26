Vape shops busted in Union County following student overdoses on THC

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office busted more than 20 vape shops across the county following reports of students overdosing on THC.

The bust targeted more than half of the approximately 40 shops in the area after school officials reported multiple medical emergencies involving students.

The investigation began several weeks ago after the sheriff’s office received complaints from the Union County school system.

The operation focused on businesses selling medical-grade marijuana and “gas station heroin,” some of which were using packaging that resembled candy.

Lt. Matthew Winfrey of the Union County Sheriff’s Office described the symptoms students experienced, noting that some were becoming dizzy and lethargic.

“The sheriff noticed just through pass-ons and just through complaints we were getting, honestly, through the school system of kids actually having medical emergencies,” Winfrey said.

He added that emergency medical services had to be called to schools to transport students, and deputies also responded to similar incidents at private residences.

“Very, very dizzy, lethargic at times, EMS was having to be called out to the school system, sometimes having to be transported. We’ve also responded to residences,” Winfrey said.

The sheriff’s office used social media to warn the public about the products being sold. Some of the items were packaged to look like candy to appeal to younger consumers.

While the raids primarily targeted vape shops, deputies also visited several gas stations in the county. However, officials have not yet identified the specific stores involved in the raids.

0 of 5 Raids on vape shops in Union County follow student overdoses on THC Raids on vape shops in Union County follow student overdoses on THC Raids on vape shops in Union County follow student overdoses on THC Raids on vape shops in Union County follow student overdoses on THC Raids on vape shops in Union County follow student overdoses on THC

One resident, who requested to remain unidentified, said he has personally witnessed shops selling products to minors without checking for identification.

“It is very concerning; I hope the sheriffs can stop it. These places do sell to children and younger kids and stuff; they don’t check IDs. I’ve been in there; I’ve seen it,” the resident said.

Following the raids, law enforcement officials are encouraging parents to discuss the dangers of THC use with their children.

Winfrey emphasized the importance of direct communication within families. “I think you need to sit down and talk to your children; they don’t need to be dabbling in THC,” Winfrey said.

VIDEO: CMPD undercover operation nets thousands of dollars’ worth in cocaine, meth, heroin

CMPD undercover operation nets thousands of dollars' worth in cocaine, meth, heroin CMPD undercover operation nets thousands of dollars' worth in cocaine, meth, heroin

©2026 Cox Media Group