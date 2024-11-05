LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Campaigns, races with biggest impact on voters in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Americans are voting on Election Day whether to send Donald Trump back to the White House or elevate Kamala Harris to the Oval Office.

Channel 9 is covering everything from the race for the presidency to state and local elections.

We will have coverage in North and South Carolina with crews in Charlotte, Raleigh, Rock Rill, and the High Country with campaigns and races with the biggest impact on voters.

UPDATES:

4:25 p.m.

98% of votes are expected to be counted in North Carolina tonight. When the polls close at 7:30, the first results that will post are the mail ballots.



At 7:30, county election boards are able to close out their early voting tabulators and start processing and posting the in…

4:10 p.m.

Voting will be extended in the Pilot Mountain precinct in Burke County by 30 minutes due to printer problems from 6:30 a.m. to 7:10 am. The Burke County GOP Chair submitted an affidavit saying he witnessed at least seven voters leave early. The Burke County election director confirmed a laptop did not boot up properly and IT had to be summoned. He doesn’t believe anyone left but the board is extending out of caution. Burke County results will not be posted until 8 p.m. This will not impact results for the rest of North Carolina.

4 p.m.: The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted tonight to extend the voting hours of the Gardners School precinct in Wilson County by 30 minutes.

The precinct opened at 6:30 am but poll workers were not able to print voter authorization forms and manual voting was not offered.

Voters were not processed between 6:40 a.m. and 8:07 a.m. A line formed. Up to 10 voters left and four are believed to have returned. This will impact results for Wilson County in North Carolina, but not the entire state.

