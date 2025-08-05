Ralph Norman shares priorities as South Carolina governor race heats up

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Congressman Ralph Norman has represented York, Lancaster and Chester counties since 2017, but now he says he’s ready to serve the entire state as governor.

Norman told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that he has a long to-do list if he’s elected governor, including improving roads and bridges across the state and preparing for growth.

“What I will focus on is roads, roads, roads, it’s not a sexy issue, but we’re D rated in just about every area of infrastructure. We’re insufficient and it hasn’t been a focus of the general assembly for the last 30-40 years,” Norman told Terry.

Norman says state roads have been on the back burner for too long, but he plans to prioritize them.

“We lead the nation in fatalities. 50 percent of our roads have to change completely and I will change that,” he said.

Norman says he’d also implement term limits for state lawmakers, focus on tort reform, change how judges are elected in the state, and get rid of what he calls political corruption in Columbia.

“Legislators voting themselves an 80 percent pay raise at the close of session and the voters didn’t have a say so, to me that’s corruption,” Norman said.

The Rock Hill native started his political career back in South Carolina’s House in 2005. He went on to serve the South Carolina 5th Congressional District, where he says he’s shown himself to be a true conservative.

“I’ve been accused of being an obstructionist. Anything I’ve done is on the conservative end, making sure taxpayers are represented. It’s their money. One of the hardest things for me has been the government thinking it’s their money and it’s not,” Norman said.

He says he’s confident about his chances in the race.

Current Gov. Henry McMaster is term-limited and can’t run again. In addition to Norman, Rep. Nancy Mace has declared her candidacy for the governor’s race. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, state Senator Josh Kimbrell, and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette have all declared their candidacies for the Republican primary.

(VIDEO >> Carolina Strong: South Carolina free cafe serves thousands of meals amid rising need)

Carolina Strong: South Carolina free cafe serves thousands of meals amid rising need

©2025 Cox Media Group