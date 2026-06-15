Ralph Norman’s endorsement could sway Republican runoff election in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Congressman Ralph Norman has endorsed South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson in the Republican gubernatorial runoff election, scheduled for June 23. This endorsement could potentially influence Norman’s supporters in the upcoming election.

The runoff election was triggered because no candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the initial primary. In that primary, Pamela Evette finished a few points ahead of Wilson, leading to the June 23 primary election.

On Monday morning, Norman said that Wilson has the necessary qualities to win the runoff election. At a news conference, Norman called Wilson “the right man for the job.”

Norman believes Wilson will cut taxes, stop wasteful spending and help improve roads in South Carolina.

Norman said, “I believe he will work with republicans to advance an agenda that puts South Carolinians first.”

Norman will continue to serve in Congress through December. After leaving office, he plans to launch an accountability group to conduct a deep dive into state spending.

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