Ramp closures set for I-485 this week

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close several ramps along Interstate 485 tonight and Wednesday night as part of the I-485 express lanes project.

There will be closures at the East John Street and Johnston Road interchanges this week, if weather permits.

East John Street:

On Tuesday, the right lane on the inner and outer loop will be closed. At 10 p.m., the ramp from East John Street to I-485 Outer and the exit ramp from I-485 Outer to U.S. 74 will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The ramp from U.S. 74 to I-485 Inner and the exit ramp from I-485 Inner to E. John Street will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, crews will close the right lane on the inner and outer loop. At 10 p.m., the exit ramp from I-485 Outer to U.S. 74 and from U.S. 74 West to I-485 Outer will be closed until 6 a.m. The exit ramp from I-485 Inner to E. John Street and the entrance ramp from E. John Street to I-485 Inner will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Johnston Road:

At 9 p.m., crews closed the right lane and outer loop. At 10 p.m., the outer loop off ramp from Johnston Road southbound to I-485 Outer will be closed until 6 a.m. The loop from I-485 Inner to Johnston Road southbound and the ramp from I-485 Inner to Johnston Road northbound will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, crews will close the right lane on the inner and outer loop at 9 p.m. At 10 p.m., the loop ramp from Johnston Road southbound to I-485 Outer from northbound Johnston Road to I-485 Outer will be closed until 6 a.m. The exit ramp from I-485 Inner to E. John Street and the entrance ramp from E. John Street to I-485 Inner will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday.

