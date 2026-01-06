Rapid winter warming puts stress on trees and extends allergy seasons

CHARLOTTE — A recent report from scientists at Climate Central states that winter months across the country are warming rapidly.

In fact, winter is the fastest warming season, which means more than half the days in winter are expected to be above average.

For everyday people, this means fall allergies last longer, spring allergens start earlier, and warmer temperatures put added stress on trees.

In their report, scientists found that Charlotte rose 4.4 degrees over the past 50 years during the winter, which is a huge increase.

So, the warm temperatures we are experiencing Tuesday and this week are unfortunately a part of a larger pattern of a warming climate.

