Rapper sponsors community event, returns to scene where he says he got shot

CHARLOTTE — While police haven’t identified Mario “Grove Hero” Bradley as one of the victims in last night’s shooting, the Memphis rapper identified himself as a victim in a social media post.

A video was posted of him at a community event that he sponsored. In it, you can see the rapper in a wheelchair. The event took place at the scene where he was allegedly shot at. The shooting occurred at a shopping center off of Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road.

While he declined to do an interview, the victim spoke with Channel 9’s Glenn Counts and said he’s feeling fine and that it might be a week or two before he is able to get around normally.

Deidre Pratt, a fan of the artist, was shocked at the incident that took place last night.

“Why? What would be the reason for this type of thing to happen for somebody so positive, just bringing a good vibe?” Pratt said.

Another fan, Shacara Allen, said you have to persevere, “even when things happen to you.”

“You know, you can’t give up,” said Allen. “I was shocked to see he still came out the next day.”

The rapper posted he was not going to let the shooting slow him down. He has stops in numerous cities with no day off. Police are still working the case and have not been able to make an arrest at this point.

