Rare $500 bill stolen from flea market; suspects wanted by police

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police are searching for a male and female in connection with a rare item that was stolen from a flea market and sold it to a business.

On Feb. 22, the rare $500 bill worth $1,600 was stolen from a display case at Barnyard Flea Market on Dallas High Shoals Highway in Dallas, police said.

The $500 bill was then sold to Mike’s Coins & Collectibles in Gastonia by the two suspects.

If you recognize either of the suspects, please contact Officer Jeffrey Thompson with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

