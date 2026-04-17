Developer asks to defer rezoning request for east Charlotte data center

CHARLOTTE — Plans to develop a data center in east Charlotte are hitting a road block as neighbors push back.

Efforts to rezone an area off Hood Road near Reedy Creek Nature Preserve to build a data center have been met with opposition from local residents.

The developer, American Tower Asset, is asking to defer its rezoning request which would have been in front of city officials on Monday.

Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing the project over concerns about the environmental impact and how much power it would use.

The developer is asking to revisit the request on May 18.

Channel 9 is asking the City of Charlotte for more information about why the request could be deferred.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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