Reason for the sneezing! How recent weather is causing a sniffling snafu

CHARLOTTE — Pollen in February seems like it shouldn’t be the reason for your sniffling and sneezing - but it likely is.

Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Joe Puma broke down why we’re sneezing so early in the warming season.

With warmer temperatures come an early start to allergy season. This winter has been very warm and wet, causing trees to begin budding earlier than usual.

Tree pollen is already in the moderate count. Paired with the recent dry stretch, pollen counts will climb higher, causing more allergies earlier on than in previous springs.

If the trend continues, we could see longer allergy seasons with generally higher pollen counts.

