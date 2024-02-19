Local

Reason for the sneezing! How recent weather is causing a sniffling snafu

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Early pollen season This year, trees across the Piedmont are blooming, in some cases, 20 days ahead of when they normally bloom.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Pollen in February seems like it shouldn’t be the reason for your sniffling and sneezing - but it likely is.

Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Joe Puma broke down why we’re sneezing so early in the warming season.

With warmer temperatures come an early start to allergy season. This winter has been very warm and wet, causing trees to begin budding earlier than usual.

LAST YEAR: Allergy season has already begun in the Carolinas

Tree pollen is already in the moderate count. Paired with the recent dry stretch, pollen counts will climb higher, causing more allergies earlier on than in previous springs.

If the trend continues, we could see longer allergy seasons with generally higher pollen counts.

>>> At 5:30, Meteorologist Joe Puma goes more into the pollen cycle and explains what makes this year different.

(WATCH: Why community solar projects struggle in North Carolina)

Why community solar projects struggle in North Carolina

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read