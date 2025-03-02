Recall Alert: Gaston Food Lion recalls meat with traces of foreign materials

GASTON, N.C. — A Food Lion in Gaston County has issued a recall for several in-store prepared meats produced Saturday.

The Gastonia Food Lion located at 2211 N. New Hope Rd. has issued a recall for three varieties of its in-store prepared ground beef.

The recall affects the ground beef produced on Saturday after 1 p.m. with a Sell by Date of March 3, 2025, according to a press release.

Affected varieties include all sizes of 73%, 80%, and 93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef, according to the release.

Customers who purchased the recalled meat can get a refund, the release said, through the company’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

