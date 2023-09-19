Record $7.1M home sale in Davidson tops charts in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Another record-setting home sale in a town north of Charlotte carried the highest overall price tag in all of Mecklenburg County last month.

An estate in a rural but growing pocket of Davidson sold for $7.1 million in mid-August. The sale closed in two transactions that totaled 15 acres, including a 7,637-square-foot home with five bedrooms and a slate of high-end finishes, a heated saltwater pool and spa, and a multi-car, climate-controlled garage.

Built in 2020, the home had been listed for sale in early May.

Several south Charlotte homes, too, logged hefty sale prices in August. That includes homes in neighborhoods like Ballantyne Country Club, Carmel Estates and The Sanctuary, along Lake Wylie.

One such home on James Jack Lane in Ballantyne sold for $3.8 million at the end of last month. The transitional-style home, built in 2006, spans nearly 10,000 square feet on a 0.67-acre lot. It has five bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, five indoor fireplaces and one outdoors, home theater, wine room and resort-style pool, among other features.

The home sold after about two-and-a-half months on the market.

CBJ’s monthly roundup of the county’s top home sales is compiled from county deed data pulled by American City Business Leads, a division of American City Business Journals. Additional property details come from county real estate records, the listing brokerage and Realtor.com.

Homes featured represent the 10 most expensive residential sales filed in Mecklenburg County during the full month that most recently ended.

Properties included in the August roundup range in sale price from $2.8 million to the $7.1 million transaction in Davidson. In addition to Davidson and the neighborhoods mentioned above, homes on the list can be found in Foxcroft, Dilworth, Ashbrook-Clawson Village and lakefront community The Peninsula in Cornelius.

