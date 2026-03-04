Record EV sales in Carolinas precede tax credit expiration

CHARLOTTE — New data shows a record number of electric vehicles were sold in the Carolinas just before the $75,000 federal tax credit expired.

According to a report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, nearly 78,000 electric vehicles were sold in the Southeast in the last few months; the credit was available, making up more than 10% of car sales in the region.

After the credit expired at the end of September, there was a significant decline in sales.

Still, EV sales remain higher than they were in 2022 before the EV tax credit was offered.

VIDEO: More businesses are using electric vehicles

More businesses are using electric vehicles

©2026 Cox Media Group