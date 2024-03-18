Records: Attorney claims Hickory police illegally searched suspect’s home

HICKORY, N.C. — A suspect who’s facing charges for possession of drugs and firearms claims that the Hickory Police Department made false statements to get a search warrant that led to the charges.

That’s according to a motion filed in Javario Devon Robinson’s case last month, which asks for the court to suppress evidence that was found during a search on April 6, 2023.

It stems from an incident when Robinson was treated after being shot in the leg. While police were investigating, they ended up searching Robinson’s home. The door to Robinson’s home was locked, but after getting a search warrant Hickory police officers went inside and found evidence to charge Robinson.

But Robinson’s attorney says the officers had no probable cause to get a warrant, adding that video from the officers’ body-worn cameras also shows discrepancies in their statements to get the warrant.

