Records: Second arrest made in deadly shooting of teen in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A second arrest has been made after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in east Charlotte last month.

On April 12, 17-year-old Kaleb Brown was found shot in the backyard of a home on Boswell Road. Brown died at the scene, according to police.

On April 24, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced they arrested another 17-year-old. The teen was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Last week, police announced 18-year-old Terrance Cordell McKnight Jr. was also wanted in this case.

Channel 9 found court records Monday that show McKnight was arrested Friday. He was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No further information was released.

