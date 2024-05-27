Local

Records: Second arrest made in deadly shooting of teen in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Deadly east Charlotte shooting One person was shot and killed on April 12, 2024, on Boswell Road.

CHARLOTTE — A second arrest has been made after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in east Charlotte last month.

On April 12, 17-year-old Kaleb Brown was found shot in the backyard of a home on Boswell Road. Brown died at the scene, according to police.

On April 24, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced they arrested another 17-year-old. The teen was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Last week, police announced 18-year-old Terrance Cordell McKnight Jr. was also wanted in this case.

Channel 9 found court records Monday that show McKnight was arrested Friday. He was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No further information was released.

