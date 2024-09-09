Recreational marijuana sales begin on North Carolina tribal land

EASTERN CHEROKEE RESERVATION, N.C. — Anyone over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana at one shop in North Carolina.

The Great Smoky Cannabis Company is selling it on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ land in the western part of the state.

The shop has been selling marijuana for medical purposes since April, and you needed appropriate documentation to buy products.

This past Saturday marked the first day of recreational sales at the store.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported that dozens of people were already lined up before the doors opened Saturday morning.

The marijuana is only legal on tribal land. State law still says it’s illegal to possess it in the rest of the state.

