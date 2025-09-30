‘Red mud everywhere’: Neighbors upset about clogged storm drains

CHARLOTTE — William Moore says he’s lived in the house along Bridlewood Lane in northeast Charlotte almost 39 years. So, he’s seen a lot, including some things he’d rather not see, like clogged storm drains and the result: streets flooding.

The way he sees it, the problem is two storm drains, in particular. Go there and you can see how much sand and other material built up along that stretch.

“When this one floods, that one floods, and all this water goes down the street,” he pointed out to Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. “I’m afraid if we ever really do get a bad storm, it could flood my house.”

He and his neighbor, Jerry Powers, say it’s been a problem for a few years and that they’ve reported it.

“It is real bad. I mean you’re talking about red mud everywhere,” Powers said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services emailed Stoogenke it “maintains and improves a large network of storm drainage infrastructure across the city to protect the traveling public.”

They also said:

The storm drainage system is a large network of structures, ditches, underground pipes and streams that carry rainwater through our community. Public and private storm drainage systems connect across the city.

As Charlotte has grown over time, so has the storm drainage system. Charlotte has over 150,000 storm drains, 3,800 miles of underground stormwater pipes and 2,400 miles of open drainage ditches and streams.

Storm Water Services encourages residents to call CharMeck311, weekdays between 7 a.m.-7 p.m., to report blocked storm drains or request storm drain cleaning or street sweeping. Residents can report blocked storm drains using the CLT+ app or by submitting an online form.

As for Moore, Powers, and their neighbors:

The [Bridlewood Lane Storm Drainage Improvement Project] is currently in progress to address reported drainage concerns. The engineering design for this project is complete and private utilities have been relocated in advance of construction. While a specific start date for construction is not yet available, staff anticipates construction will start in approximately three months.

Storm Water Services investigated the resident’s concern regarding a dislodged storm drain grate. No issues were observed at [Moore’s address]. However, while driving through the area, staff noticed a storm drain grate was upside down and it has since been reset.

On Sept. 24, staff spoke with Mr. Moore by phone and shared this information.

